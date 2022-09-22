SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in General Electric by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 194,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $2,512,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $864,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 17,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 350,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $65.22 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

