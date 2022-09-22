SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $504,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Shares of ADBE opened at $283.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $391.67 and a 200 day moving average of $404.69. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.22 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

