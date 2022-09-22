SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

ARCC opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.97. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

