SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $396,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in AT&T by 445.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 369,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 301,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

AT&T stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.41.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

