SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Gap Up to $14.21

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.21, but opened at $14.65. SSR Mining shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 40,631 shares trading hands.

SSRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $76,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,271. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,868 shares of company stock worth $260,318. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in SSR Mining by 1,328.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 159,470 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth $1,562,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after purchasing an additional 426,987 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 344,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 88,255 shares in the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

