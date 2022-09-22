Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $81.69

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.69 and last traded at $82.01, with a volume of 2053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day moving average is $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

