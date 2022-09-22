Starname (IOV) Price Tops $0.0052 on Top Exchanges

Starname (IOV) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, Starname has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. Starname has a market cap of $673,704.00 and approximately $10,880.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starname coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010892 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 128,569,446 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The official website for Starname is www.starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/Starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

