STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $120.88 million and $26.34 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00005025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,377.18 or 0.99977773 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00059550 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010658 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005860 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00064109 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001952 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

EURS is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.