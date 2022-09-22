Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys Shares of 6,676 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 327,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 56,876 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 135,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 26,650 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 111,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,789. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.