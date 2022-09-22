Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $931,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,432,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.39. 108,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,995. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.83.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.