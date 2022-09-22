Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.63. 734,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,584,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $157.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

