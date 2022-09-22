Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 3,768 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned about 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.78.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE BWA traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.77. 17,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,461. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.28%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

