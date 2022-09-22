Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Raises Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Ventas makes up approximately 2.1% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $11,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ventas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,600.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 target price on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

