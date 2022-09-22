Step Finance (STEP) Price Reaches $0.0288

Step Finance (STEP) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Step Finance has a market cap of $115,379.42 and approximately $299,028.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Step Finance has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00128332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.21 or 0.00610752 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.14 or 0.00873106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Step Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Step Finance is designed to provide full and continued support for all tokens and projects within the Solana ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

