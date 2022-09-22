Steph & Co. Acquires 3,982 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Steph & Co. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $643,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,873,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,993,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,561,716 shares of company stock worth $31,406,162 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

OWL stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

