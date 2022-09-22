Steph & Co. Buys 340 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 82,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 209.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth $414,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

SXT stock opened at $73.49 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.46%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

