Steph & Co. Has $55,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Steph & Co. trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

