Stitch Fix, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

Stitch Fix Trading Up 2.8 %

Insider Activity at Stitch Fix

Shares of SFIX opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $44.65.

In other news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,673,207.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.