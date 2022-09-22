StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 0.1 %

AAMC opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.44.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.