StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

BLIN opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $15.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 39,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,152.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 551,900 shares in the company, valued at $750,584. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 39,818 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,152.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 67,035 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,178.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,907.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 236,439 shares of company stock worth $331,414. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

