StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CAAS. TheStreet raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Greenridge Global reduced their target price on shares of China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) by 399.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned about 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

