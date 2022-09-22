StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:GBR opened at $1.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 million, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 59.15%.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

