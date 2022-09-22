StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Siebert Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

SIEB stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.17 million, a PE ratio of 80.54 and a beta of -0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 2.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Siebert Financial worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

