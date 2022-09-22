StockNews.com Downgrades NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Hold

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTAP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of NetApp to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Shares of NTAP traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.23. 983,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.90. NetApp has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,943 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NetApp by 2,180.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 250,458 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in NetApp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in NetApp by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

