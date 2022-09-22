StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $22.45.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ark Restaurants

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $92,015.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 13,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $247,285.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,788.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,907 shares of company stock worth $497,854. 40.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

