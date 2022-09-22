StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ ARKR opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $22.45.
Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 11.76%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ark Restaurants
Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
Recommended Stories
