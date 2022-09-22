StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a market cap of $44.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.10.
