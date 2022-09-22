StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ELMD. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Electromed in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Electromed Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE ELMD opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $92.72 million, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.56.

About Electromed

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $11.27 million for the quarter.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

