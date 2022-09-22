StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $23.30 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $165.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 14.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at First Savings Financial Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

In related news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $379,972.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,296.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $472,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,152,000. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.