StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LARK stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $130.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.35. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $28,722.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,640.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $28,722.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,640.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $36,719.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,548.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,245 shares of company stock valued at $85,673. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

