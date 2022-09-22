StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Limbach Stock Performance
Shares of Limbach stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Limbach had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Limbach
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.
