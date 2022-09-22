StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Limbach Stock Performance

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Limbach had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

About Limbach

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the first quarter worth $82,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 15.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the first quarter worth $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 33.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.