StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Neovasc Price Performance
Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.22. Neovasc has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $20.58.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
