StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

PowerFleet stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $110.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PowerFleet by 25.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 9.1% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 29.6% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 108,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 24,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 22.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 136,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

