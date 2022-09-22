StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of TRIB opened at $1.16 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 347.92% and a negative net margin of 15.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. 27.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

