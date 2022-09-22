StockNews.com Lowers Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.
SPPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.67.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.