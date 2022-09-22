StockNews.com Lowers Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

SPPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.67.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

