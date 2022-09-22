StockNews.com Upgrades Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Buy

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.29.
Canadian National Railway Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $114.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $106.61 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.04.
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
