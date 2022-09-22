StockNews.com Upgrades Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Buy

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $114.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $106.61 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 293,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 103.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,729,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,857,000 after buying an additional 39,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

