StockNews.com Upgrades Kroger (NYSE:KR) to “Strong-Buy”

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

