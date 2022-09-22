StockNews.com Upgrades Kroger (NYSE:KR) to “Strong-Buy”

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.
Kroger Stock Performance
Kroger stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
