StockNews.com Upgrades Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) to Buy

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OXM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.70. The stock had a trading volume of 415,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,080. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.51. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 27,056 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

