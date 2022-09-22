Strategic Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 919,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. ADE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,223,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 66,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 212,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTIN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,290. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.