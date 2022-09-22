Strategic Asset Management LLC Buys 4,077 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 303,872 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 198,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 36,649 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,907. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

