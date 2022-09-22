Strategic Asset Management LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 626,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 441,895 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.38. 264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,545. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.