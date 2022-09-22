Strategic Asset Management LLC Purchases 741 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LGLV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 91,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

LGLV stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,690. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.83 and a 200-day moving average of $137.07. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a one year low of $123.98 and a one year high of $151.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.