Strategic Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCT. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FOCT traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.28. 1,090,974 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.