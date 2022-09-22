Strategic Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 119.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet cut GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. AlphaValue cut GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,700.00.

GSK stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.71. 180,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,022,427. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.66%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

