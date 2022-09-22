Strategic Asset Management LLC Sells 432 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Strategic Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,372,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,329,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,184,000 after buying an additional 401,325 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 489,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,015. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

