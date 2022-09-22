Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.82

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and traded as high as $8.89. Subaru shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 56,776 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Subaru Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

Institutional Trading of Subaru

Subaru ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Subaru Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Subaru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Subaru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Subaru by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

