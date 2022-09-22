Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.82

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and traded as high as $8.89. Subaru shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 56,776 shares trading hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Subaru Trading Up 3.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Subaru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Subaru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Subaru by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period.
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
