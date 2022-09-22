Substratum (SUB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $63.00

Substratum (SUB) traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $377,254.63 and $63.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. Facebook | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

