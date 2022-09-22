Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) and Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Critical Contrast

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Sun Communities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $102.07 million 6.54 $60.46 million $1.11 11.05 Sun Communities $2.27 billion 7.84 $392.25 million $2.73 52.96

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Commercial Real Estate. Ares Commercial Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 50.09% 9.91% 2.72% Sun Communities 12.33% 4.42% 2.27%

Dividends

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Sun Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 118.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sun Communities pays out 128.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Ares Commercial Real Estate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Sun Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sun Communities 0 1 7 0 2.88

Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.43%. Sun Communities has a consensus price target of $201.25, suggesting a potential upside of 39.21%. Given Sun Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Risk and Volatility

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Communities has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Sun Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Ares Commercial Real Estate on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities. The company has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC operates as the manager of the company. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

