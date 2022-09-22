Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.25 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 83.30 ($1.01). Approximately 46,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 260,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84 ($1.01).

Sureserve Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £138.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,041.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Sureserve Group

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

