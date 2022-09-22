suterusu Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.63 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (SUTER) traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. suterusu has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, suterusu has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

suterusu Profile

suterusu launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io.

Buying and Selling suterusu

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

