Swerve (SWRV) Trading 20.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Swerve (SWRV) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Swerve has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swerve Profile

Swerve launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,712,208 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi.

Buying and Selling Swerve

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded.”

